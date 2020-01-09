Shanley girls basketball edges Grand Forks Red River in overtime

The Deacons defeated the Roughriders 73-71

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley and Grand Forks Red River battled down to the wire in a game that finished in overtime with the Deacons coming out on top 73-71.

Both teams entered Thursday’s game with identical 6-2 records, and it felt like an evenly matched contest throughout.

The Deacons were down for a majority of the second half, but they fought their way back to tie the game up at 66 with under a minute left to play.

Things went to overtime with that same score where the East Region opponents kept it close once again, but Shanley was able to take the advantage finishing with a two point win.

Next up for Shanley is a game against Valley City next Thursday. Red River is back in action on Saturday against Devils Lake.