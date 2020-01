West Fargo’s “Mighty Myles” Passes Away

Myles Allen had been fighting neuroblastoma

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A young West Fargo boy ended his battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

Myles Allen passed away yesterday.

He had been fighting stage 4 neuroblastoma.

We did a story back in May when the 7-year-old was honored with an award at Aurora Elementary School.

It was done with the help of the West Fargo Police Department.

He was known as “Mighty Myles.”