Davies basketball downs Sheyenne to stay on top of the East
The Eagles defeated the Mustangs 74-47
FARGO, N.D. — In a battle of the undefeated, Davies took down Sheyenne in a statement 74-47 win on Friday night.
The game was close early in the first half, but the it didn’t take the Eagles long to pull away.
Sheyenne entered the intermission down 36-20.
In the second, Davies continued to build on their advantage. They scored another 38 points to finish on top 74-47.
Davies advance to 8-0 overall and Sheyenne falls to 7-1.