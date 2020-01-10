Davies basketball downs Sheyenne to stay on top of the East

The Eagles defeated the Mustangs 74-47

FARGO, N.D. — In a battle of the undefeated, Davies took down Sheyenne in a statement 74-47 win on Friday night.

The game was close early in the first half, but the it didn’t take the Eagles long to pull away.

Sheyenne entered the intermission down 36-20.

In the second, Davies continued to build on their advantage. They scored another 38 points to finish on top 74-47.

Davies advance to 8-0 overall and Sheyenne falls to 7-1.