Grand Forks Man Arrested After Fleeing Police on Snowmobile

POLK COUNTY, Minn.–A Grand Forks man was arrested early Sunday morning after attempting to flee from a Polk County Deputy.

The Deputy was near the Fisher Rest area off Highway 2 when he noticed two snowmobile riders. He tried to make contact, but they fled in different directions.

The deputy located one of the snowmobiles and tried to make contact a second time. The rider began to flee in a “reckless manner” and crashed the snowmobile.

Forty-four-year-old Joel Novak was arrested for fleeing. No other information is available at this time.