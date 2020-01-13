UND Hockey Shows Resiliency in Omaha Series

The Fighting Hawks bounced back after a loss to pull off a 4-1 on Saturday to split the series

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Omaha stunned the University of North Dakota in the team’s latest series, pulling off an upset 6-3 victory over the Fighting Hawks and handing UND its first loss in the last sixteen games.

It proved this UND team that previously hadn’t lost a game since October 19th, isn’t invincible after all, but it also gave the Fighting Hawks an opportunity to show how they respond in what was the first bit of adversity they have faced all season.

On Saturday night, the Hawks came out with a strong performance, finishing with a 4-1 win and proving that their bounce-back mentality is yet another asset to this year’s squad.

“When you get a lot of wins, it is pretty easy to get complacent,” admitted sophomore goaltender Adam Scheel. “We got punched in the mouth, but what really matters is our response Saturday night, and I thought the team responded really well.”

“It is not a bad thing to have a little adversity and I think it showed Saturday night with the character that we have on this team,” junior forward Jackson Keane added.

“Coaches talk a lot about how we have to do things, but it has to come from the players too,” head coach Brad Berry said. “After that Friday game, we asked the players what needs to be better and they said all the right things that we had to address. That is good, when they are on the same page as the coaching staff.”

Next up for UND is a series against Miami (Ohio) beginning on Friday at 5:30 p.m.