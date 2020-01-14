Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre Plans Return to Downtown Building

All productions in the 2020 season will go on as scheduled in new venues.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre has announced plans to return to its 52-year-old theatre in downtown Fargo.

The group was temporarily relocated due to structural issues in December 2019 forcing them to cancel the final two performances of A Christmas Carol. The City of Fargo deemed the building dangerous shortly after.

A contractor from Minneapolis arrived to stabilize the roof and two additional engineers determined the roof, structural beams and catwalks need to be replaced before the theatre is safe to use.

While FMCT waits for the final report from the insurance company, Executive Director Eloise Breikjern is reassuring the community that the theatre is not being rebuilt or relocated. She said, “Our plan is to make improvements to the theatre building that will benefit the production value and your experience at the theatre.”

FMCT says all productions in the 2020 season will go on as scheduled in new venues that will be announced.