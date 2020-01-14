Two Produced Water Spills Release about 500 Barrels in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality reported two separate produced oil spills in northwestern North Dakota on Tuesday.

A valve failure on a well pad in McKenzie County was the cause of the first spill that occurred on January 11. Landtech Enterprises, the operator of the well, estimates approximately 290 barrels of produced water spilled with about four barrels impacting pasture land nearby.

The second spill, a pipeline rupture in Renville County, released approximately 200 barrels of water onto agricultural land. The operator of the pipeline, Cobra Oil & Gas, reported the spill on January 13.

The NDDEQ says it is inspecting both sites and will continue to monitor the investigation into the causes of both spills.