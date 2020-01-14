Young UND Women’s Basketball Team “Learning” From First Conference Loss

Lost to Oral Roberts Over the Weekend

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota women’s basketball started off the season fast and furious going 10 and 4 in non conference and winning the first three games in Summit League play.

The Fighting Hawks then hit a bump in the road of success suffering a 23-point loss at Oral Roberts on Saturday. The Hawks are a youthful squad with eight freshman and one senior.

Going forward in conference play with the top team in the league on the horizon in South Dakota State, the Hawks said having a down game is exactly what was needed in order to get back on track.

“Were just taking that game as a learning lesson and especially with such a young team its a good lesson to learn that when you’re having that much success teams are always going to have their best games against you,” guard Claire Orth said.

“We need to learn how to handle that adversity and find a different way to win,” head coach Travis Brewster said. “Its not always putting the ball in the hole I mean. Its a scoreboard not a stop board that’s for sure. You have to do other things to attribute to a win and you know that was a good learning point for our team to understand how the little things add up.”

The game against the Jackrabbits tips at 7 Thursday night in Brookings, South Dakota.