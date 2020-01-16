196 Grams of Heroin Seized in Becker County

Authorities were investigating the case for upwards of a month before the arrests were made.

BECKER COUNTY, Minn.–Three individuals have been arrested for selling large quantities of heroin in Becker and Mahnomen counties.

The Minnesota State Patrol with assistance from a Becker County Sheriff K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on January 8. During which they seized 196 grams of purported heroin, two grams of purported cocaine and $6,274.

Thirty-eight-year-old David Lee Verner, 57-year-old Vincent Van Verner and 38-year-old Pamela Marie Hilliard-Sykes, all from Chicago, were arrested and charged with with first degree sale and possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities were investigating the case for upwards of a month before the arrests were made.