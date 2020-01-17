Concordia women’s hockey runs by St. Catherine

The Cobbers defeated St. Catherine 5-1

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Thanks to a four-goal second period, Concordia took care of business against aN MIAC opponent, taking down St. Catherine 5-1.

The Cobbers scored early in the first period, but both teams were quiet to finish out the frame.

In the second, however, Concordia found its groove. The Cobbers scored three goals in just over two minutes and added one more before the period’s end.

Concordia takes on St. Catherine on Saturday as well beginning at 2:00 p.m.