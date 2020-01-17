Travel Advisories Issued in Cass and Clay Counties

CLAY COUNTY, Minn.–The current weather conditions have already caused many highways and rural roads to become dangerous for travel.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting has issued a no travel advisory for all of rural Clay County. He says there is zero visibility in open country areas and deputies have already responded to multiple cars in the ditch.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has reported lane closures on Highway 10 between Glyndon and Highway 336 due to several crashes in both directions. The lanes are expected to reopen after the crashes are cleared which may take several hours.

Travel Alerts have also been issued for I-94 and I-29 in Cass, Richland and Traill counties due to blowing and drifting snow, and Highway 13 westbound from Wahpeton to I-29 has been closed due to heavy drifting snow.

Authorities are encouraging people to stay off the roads if possible.