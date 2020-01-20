Man Found Guilty In Daughter’s Death
GRAFTON, N.D. (KFGO) – A jury has found an Adams man guilty of manslaughter.
Steven Aune was accused of shooting his 36-year old daughter during a family argument.
Aune was originally charged with murder.
The defense argued that the shooting was not an intentional act.
The victim was transported to a Park River hospital where she died.
The court has ordered a pre-sentence investigation.
Aune could face a maximum of ten years and or a $20,000 fine.
A sentencing date has not been set.