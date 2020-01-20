Man Found Guilty In Daughter’s Death

Steven Aune was accused of shooting his 36-year old daughter during a family argument.

GRAFTON, N.D. (KFGO) – A jury has found an Adams man guilty of manslaughter.

Aune was originally charged with murder.

The defense argued that the shooting was not an intentional act.

The victim was transported to a Park River hospital where she died.

The court has ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

Aune could face a maximum of ten years and or a $20,000 fine.

A sentencing date has not been set.