Power Has Been Restored As Of 1:47 p.m.

CCEC says the equipment was struck by a snow removal company.

FARGO, ND — Cass County Electric Cooperative reports at least 168 customers are without power right now.

The area of the outage is the Maple Ridge area near 63rd Street South and 32nd Avenue South.

Crews are working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible.

We’ll have an update when we receive one from CCEC.