HS Boys Basketball Roundup: Davies, Sheyenne Both Win

Eagles and Mustangs remain one and two in the EDC

FARGO, N.D. — Davies boys basketball has been at the top of the Eastern Dakota Conference all season. Sheyenne has been on their tails sitting just a half game back off the top spot.

Both sides won’t play again until the final week but both were looking to keep positioning with games on Tuesday.

Davies beat Devils Lake 83-39 starting the game on a 30-0 run.

Sheyenne beat Fargo North 81-64. Tyler Terhark led all scorers with 23.