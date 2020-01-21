Mayor of Eagan Arrested for Drunk Driving

EAGAN, Minn.–The mayor of Eagan is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a snowbank with a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

Mike Maguire was arrested near his home Jan. 11 after police responded to a report of an SUV stuck in a snowbank.

A criminal complaint says a responding officer smelled alcohol and noticed Maguire had slow slurred speech and bloodshot and glassy eyes.

The complaint says Maguire was staggering and needed assistance walking. A breath test showed a blood alcohol contents of 0.19%.

He was booked into Dakota County jail. It’s not clear if Maguire has hired an attorney.