NDSU Women’s Basketball Building Off Positives From Last Win

Beat in-state rival UND for fourth win

FARGO, N.D. — Its been an up and down season for North Dakota State women’s basketball sitting at 4 and 13 on the season. Despite the record, the Bison have found positives to build off of. That includes their latest win over in-state rival North Dakota.

In that game, the Bison’s second leading scorer Emily Dietz was held to just three points leaving other players to come up in big ways. Four Bison put up double figures including guard Ryan Cobbins and Michelle Gaislerova combining for 44 points.

It’s putting up those types of numbers the team says that’ll be the difference going through the rest of conference play.

“That’s you know been the difference. In some of our closer games, we’ve only had two guys be consistent scorers,” head coach Jory Collins said. “The other day we had three and that was enough to win the game and score 92.”

“Knowing that we have players who are capable of doing that is something that’s really exciting,” forward Emily Dietz said. “Putting a threat out there for multiple players on team is very beneficial for us.”

Its super humbling to us. We followed the game plan and did everything we needed to do and we ended up on top,” guard Ryan Cobbins said. “That just shows that execution can go a long way.”

“Positive things happen. You can continue to try to hammer those things home and make those happen as many times as possible,” Collins said. “Were getting into a stretch here where we feel like we’ll be very very competitive for a few week in a row and were excited about it.”

The next two out of three games for the Bison come on the road including Friday night against the defending Summit League Champions South Dakota State.