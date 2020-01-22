Lamoureux twin’s foundation used to inspire Fargo entrepreneurs

“We wanted to make a difference and we feel we have a platform to do that in a capacity that many people don’t,” Jocelyne said.

Inspired by their experiences as world athletes, the North Dakota natives chose to use that platform to give back to their home state.

“We have traveled the country and we have been to a lot of low income communities and we just want to give back to North Dakota Familes, to North Dakota kids and to make a difference,” Jocelyne said.

To do that, the UND hockey alums started the Monique and Joceleyn Lamoureux Foundation, aimed at supporting unprivileged North Dakota youth, primarily in education.

“I think most people probably have the assumption that we are going to be involved in sports and girls hockey,” Monique explained. “But really we are trying to look beyond that and beyond the scope of sports and really help kids that come from underprivileged backgrounds.”

The foundations first act of kindness was donating meal funds for all students in the Grand Forks Public schools who qualify for free and reduced lunches this year.

To spread the word about their foundation and to help others start similar projects, the twins spoke at a 1 Million Cups event in Fargo; an organization whose goal is to connect entrepreneurs.

In attendance was members of the Fargo Freeze youth hockey girls team. While the young players may have already been inspired by what the Lamoureux’s have done on the ice, they now have another reason to look up to these women.

“It must be really hard cause you have to do a whole foundation,” Freeze player Ava Klein said. “It was a lot of inspiration. It just makes me kind of want to work harder.”

In that sense, the sisters are doing more for youth than just helping the underprivileged, they are also encouraging the younger generation to do the same.