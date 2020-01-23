F-M RedHawks Resign All-Star Pitcher Kessay; Trade OF Ahart

Resign Brent Jones; sign four other players for next season

FARGO, N.D. — (RedHawks PR) The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks announced the addition of four players Thursday — 117 days ahead of the team’s regular season opener. The RedHawks signed pitchers Sebastian Kessay, Brent Jones and Ryan Richardson. Infielder Trey Hair, who was recently acquired from the Sussex County Miners, also signed with Fargo-Moorhead.

Sebastian Kessay, 26, has appeared in 34 games for the RedHawks over the past two seasons working as a starter and out of the bullpen. The 2019 American Association All-Star went 8-1 last season with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 91 innings of work. The 2013 Houston Astros 22nd round draft pick played five seasons of affiliated baseball split between the Houston and Arizona farm systems before coming to Fargo.

Brent Jones, 27, appeared in 39 games for the RedHawks during the 2019 season. The Albuquerque, N.M. native had a 3.10 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 40.2 innings pitched. A former fourth round draft pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014 out of Cornell University, Jones will play his fifth season of professional baseball in 2020.

Trey Hair, 24, was acquired Jan. 16 from the Sussex County Miners of the Frontier League in exchange for P Aaron Ford, P Michael Hope, and IF Jake Vieth. The Firth, Neb. native was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 34th Round of the 2017 MLB Draft and played two seasons in the team’s minor league system before moving to the Sussex County. Hair was played 214 career games over three professional seasons. He hit .324 with 27 doubles and 62 RBIs in 94 appearances for the Miners last season.

Ryan Richardson, 30, played college baseball at Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Ky. before turning pro with the Pecos League’s Roswell Invaders in 2013. The Spokane, Wash. native has pitched the last three summers for the Sonoma Stompers of the Pacific Association. Over seven seasons of professional baseball, Richardson has appeared in 212 games with a 14-9 record. He has struck out 259 batters and walked 50 over 256.2 innings pitched. Richardson also has 30 career saves.

In addition to the signings Thursday, the RedHawks traded OF Devan Ahart to the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League in exchange for future considerations.