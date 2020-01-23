Fargo Force players deliver teddy bears to hospital patients

This is the 3rd year the team has hosted the Teddy Bear Toss

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Force players take to Essentia Health to give some patients a special gift.

Families in the NICU and pediatric units of the hospital received a teddy bear from the hockey team.

More than 700 bears were collected at the Force’s annual Teddy Bear Toss game earlier this month.

For one player, giving back to the community is something he says has been instilled in him since childhood.

“This kind of thing has been happening ever since I was a little kid and, you know, just to see older guys when I was younger be a part of the community and do stuff for people who do stuff for them — when the opportunity’s there, I’m definitely going to jump in and be a part of it if I can,” says Fargo Force forward Aaron Grounds.

Force players also delivered stuffed animals to Sanford patients.