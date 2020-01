High School Basketball Roundup: Barnesville, Kindred Win

FARGO, N.D. — Tuesday night hoops action in the valley. In Class B, Girls Basketball Kindred beat Oak Grove 71-35 to remain a top the standings.

Barnesville started their game on a 21-4 run to beat Hawley 68-45 to get win number 12 on the year.