Opponent’s Perspective: Duluth Talks Match-up with UND Hockey

Both teams start series Friday night

DULUTH, Minn. — North Dakota Hockey hits the road for the second consecutive weekend. The Fighting Hawks travel to Minnesota-Duluth for a top-15 match up.

UND currently sits at number two in the latest USCHO poll. The Bulldogs sit at 11 after getting swept by St Cloud State last weekend.

The Hawks face their first ranked opponent since December 6th. The Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back national championships creating the chance for the Hawks to sweep their third ranked conference opponent this season.

The opponent has seen the program’s turnaround and knows what’s to come.

“Its a program that missed the tournament the last two years. They have a good coaching staff. They’ve got good players. You know what? They’ve very motivated to change that,” head coach Scott Sandelin said. “You’re seeing what they’re doing. They’re players are committed. They spend a lot of the summer there. They’ve become a real solid team early. They haven’t had the injuries they had last year. They’re getting some guys scoring goals which is unlike last year where they didn’t have the puck luck. Right now they’re firing on all cylinders.”

“We know that North Dakota fans travel really well so its going to be a very very fun atmosphere. I know my last two years here its been a really fun atmosphere and even going there, forward Justin Richards said. “Definitely looking forward to it and the atmosphere. The fans will be into it and that really energizes us.”

Game one of the series is Friday night at 7 P.M.