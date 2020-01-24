Becker County Man Suffers Severe Injuries in Snowmobile Accident

HAMDEN TOWNSHIP, Minn.–A Becker County man was severely injured in a snowmobile crash on Wednesday.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a crash two miles north of Audubon at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Authorities say 35-year-old Jeffrey Gillespie and his 15-year-old son were snowmobiling when Gillespie hit a snow embankment and slowed down.

The snowmobile kicked up snow when Gillespie hit the embankment which prevented his son from seeing him. The son hit the same snow embankment and landed on top of Gillespie.

Gillespie was transported to a hospital in Detroit Lakes. His current condition is unknown.