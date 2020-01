MSUM Basketball Roundup

Minnesota State Moorhead Women defeated Duluth, followed by the men falling in their game

MOORHEAD, MN – The Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team scored seven of the last nine points of the game in a 56-51 win over first-place Minnesota Duluth in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Friday night in Moorhead. Following that, the men fell 77-70 to the Bulldogs.