Midwives at Essentia Health help women live healthy lives

They provide an array of services for all women, including general check-ups and screenings

FARGO, N.D. — Midwives at Essentia Health have been helping women take care of their health for over 60 years.

They provide services for women through different stages of life.

They are there from their teen years through menopause.

One new mom says she has no doubt she made the right choice of working with a midwife through her pregnancy and delivery.

“I really appreciated the fact that she took time for me and how I was feeling, and what my wishes were, not just getting it over with really fast because there was another person in the next room,” says Lexi Grotberg.

“A really personal touch. We really get to know you and your family. I have patients that I’ve cared for in their teen years, and then they get married and have families and I’ve gotten to help them birth their children, and so we really, you know, embrace that relationship with them,” says certified nurse midwife Denise Powell.

Essentia is hosting a “Meet the Midwives” event on Thursday for community members to learn more about midwifery.

The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Avalon Events Center in Fargo.

It’s free and open to the public.

You can register to attend by clicking this link: www.eventbrite.com.