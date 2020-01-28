Body Found in Fargo Identified

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Police have identified the body of a man found in the parking lot of Accent Kitchen & Bath as that of 30-year-old Wesley Gordon Gunhammer Jr. of Fargo.

Police say Gunhammer’s death does not appear suspicious and it is too early to tell if the cold contributed to his death.

Gunhammer was found behind the business by an employee, but police say there are no indications he was living there.

An autopsy is scheduled to provide more details about the cause of death.

The Fargo Police Department wants to remind property owners to watch for persons who may be seeking shelter and notify police immediately if you notice anything suspicious at 451-7660.