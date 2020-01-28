SpartanNash Foundation and Family Fare Make Donation to Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO/WEST FARGO, N.D – Through the foundation’ss annual scan campaign, the organization was able to raise $6,750.

The campaign ran in October and November at Family Fare locations in Fargo and West Fargo.

Since the it started in 2015, SpartanNash Foundation has donated over $35,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank.

“The opportunity to give back to the community out there. There’s a lot of less fortunate families, individuals out there. There’s a great need in the Fargo-Moorhead area for the food pantry and the stuff that they do, so it’s good to help support the community,” says Steve Asheim, the store director at Family Fare

The money raised will be able to provide more than twenty thousand meals to those in need.