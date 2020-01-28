UND Hockey’s Westin Michaud ‘Excited’ to Play Against Old Team

The Fighting Hawks senior played for Colorado College before transferring to UND ahead of this season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND hockey is back at the Ralph on Friday to begin a series against Colorado college.

It is an extra special weekend for senior Westin Michaud, as the UND transfer gets the chance to go up against his old team for the first time.

“I am excited to take on this group with – on the other side with North Dakota,” said Michaud. “That is something I have been looking forward to. Playing against past teammates, past coaches and getting rooted against, which is kind of weird but at the same time, it is going to be fun and exciting.”

“He came here for a reason and we are glad he is with our group,” head coach Brad Berry said. “He handles everything the right way – the way he trains, the way he practices, the way he plays is in a professional manner and there won’t be any deviation this weekend from that.”

“The culture here is a bit different and it is something that I will always remember the rest of my life,” added Michaud. “I had a fun time at CC, but I would say it is more entertaining here and more exciting just because the winning aspect. Everyone is happy, everyone is ready to go to work every single day and there is no heads bobbed or anything like that.”

Last season when Michaud played for the Tigers, UND went 3-1 against Colorado College.