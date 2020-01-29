8th grader puts on dance, gives proceeds to Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO, N.D. – An 8th Grade Student at Liberty Middle School is helping to fight hunger in our region.

Olivia Schempp and the Liberty Middle School FCCLA held a dance to raise money for the Great Plains Food Bank.

The FCCLA is an organization that helps encourage youth to take on bigger societal issues and learn about Family and Consumer Sciences. The contributions from students lead to an $804 donation to the food bank.

“The FCCLA year was just starting, and I wanted to do something to kickstart that, and so I decided to hold a dance, and we looked into some great causes for the proceeds and we found that this really was the best one,” Schempp said.

The donation will be able to purchase around 2,700 meals for the food bank.