Minnesota Vikings Great Chris Doleman Dead at 58

No cause of death was reported.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)–Late Tuesday night, Minnesota Vikings great Chris Doleman passed away, the team announced on Twitter. He was 58.

For 15 seasons, he tormented quaterbacks as one of the NFL’s most feared defensive ends.

An eight-time Pro Bowler, Doleman spent nine seasons with the Vikings amassing a league high 21 sacks in 1989. In 2012, Doleman was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“The Minnesota Vikings express our deepest sympathies to Chris Doleman’s family and friends upon his passing. Chris was a great example for players past and present, as he embodied all the best characteristics of Viking relilience, toughness, and competitive spirit. Chris always carried himself with dignity and class. Vikings fans worldwide will greatly miss him.” The Vikings and the Wilf family said in a statement.

No cause of death was reported. In 2018, he was diagnosed with brain cancer and had a tumor removed.