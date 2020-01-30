Local volunteers Are Fighting World Hunger One Meal At A Time

A local Fargo man spoke about his experience personally delivering the meals.

FARGO, N.D.- Chris Haugen of Fargo has been part of the mobile pack event for five years.

“I was just kind of blown away when I got here, because I thought wow look at the speed these people are doing things. Look at the amount of food that is being packed in a short amount of time. I thought, I want to be a part of that. Because I feel like I can make a difference when I’m involved in something that is so efficient,” says Chris Haugen, a local volunteer.

He was able to go to the Dominican Republic and personally deliver the meals to those in need.

“We went to the sugar cane fields, which those people are probably the poorest of the poor in the world and we got to deliver food to them. And I felt good about it. I specifically wanted to go an a trip where I could see the people that had the need and knowing that I can come back and talk about it, and maybe encourage people to get involved,” he says.

Chris was one of the 3,000 volunteers that gathered to pack meals at the Scheels Arena as part of the “Mobile Pack” event organized by The Fargo Mobile Pack.

“Each one of these meals cost .24 cents and we’ll be packing over two million. The cost is over 480,00 dollars so we work to raise that money locally and so we work with feed my starving children based in the twin cities so to bring this pack here, so that all kinds of volunteers can help,” says Amy Olkeson, Team Leader at”Feed my starving children”.

Chris says just two hours volunteering can change many people’s lives for the better.

“Be a player not a fan, fans sit in the game of life in the bleachers, and watch everybody do things around them. Players are out there doing. They’re making a difference is somebody else’s life. So, that’s my advice to anybody, this is a great opportunity to be a player,” Haugen says.