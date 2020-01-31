University of Minnesota Crookston brings back hockey

We are elated to officially announce the return of hockey to @UMNCrookston. The Golden Eagles will compete in ACHA Division II in the Central Region and will begin play in the 2020-21 season! We will have more exciting news in the next hour… pic.twitter.com/GMsDOLE2wa — Golden Eagle Sports (@UMNCrookstonATH) January 31, 2020

CROOKSTON, Minn. – University of Minnesota Crookston is reintroducing its men’s hockey program 11 years after discontinuing it.

The university made the announcement on Twitter that the Golden Eagles will be joining the American Collegiate Hockey Association for the 2020 season.

Former UND All-American Steve Johnson will coach the Golden Eagles. He’s been an assistant coachat the University of Omaha and St. Cloud State and the Fargo-Moorhead Bears, Fargo Force and Lincoln Stars in the USHL. He won a Clark Cup with Lincoln in the 1996-1997 and 2002-2003 seasons.

In 2009 when Minnesota Crookston ended its hockey program, it did so because of “Facing the current economic climate, looming state budget cuts to higher education, and difficulties in scheduling,” the university says in a statement.

Last month the university discontinued.

“Ensuring a balanced, financially stable profile across our athletics department demands careful analysis, planning, and thoughtful consideration, all of which played a role in making this challenging decision,” the university said in a press release.

And the next hockey coach for

is…drumroll please! Steve Johnson. Steve has been a premier head coach in junior hockey and a top-notch DI assistant! He also was an All-American and National Champion at UND. He has led teams to 2 Clark Cup titles