Guns N’ Roses Headed To Fargo This Summer

The legendary rock band will play the Fargodome on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

FARGO, ND – Rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses announced North American dates as part of their epic 2020 worldwide stadium tour this summer.

The powerhouse performers will bring their uninhibited signature sound and dominance to millions of fans across the globe starting this March in Mexico City.

The colossal Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour will land at the Fargodome on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour.

As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 4 at 12pm local time until Thursday, February 6 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment®.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public for North American dates, including Fargo, starting Friday, February 7th at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com and FARGODOME.com.

The iconic rock heroes will show off their vast catalogue of hits on the road including “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” and “November Rain.”

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of the band’s first show of the decade at Super Bowl Music Fest that invaded Miami this weekend.

In 2016 Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan shocked and thrilled fans around the world after revealing they were reuniting for their now historic Not In This Lifetime Tour.

The band brought endless energy to over 150 shows, playing for more than 5.5 million fans worldwide.

Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the Not In This Lifetime Tour was crowned the third highest grossing outing of all time.