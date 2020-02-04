Come For a Beer, Leave With a New Job at Sanford Nursing Event

FARGO, N.D. – Sanford Health and Good Samaritan Society Nursing hosting a hiring fair at Drekker Brewing.

Attendees can hear live music, get free food and talk with Sanford managers.

Sanford hosts a hiring fair in Fargo about 3 times and a year and is looking for nursing students and experienced nurses.

“Students and managers at Sanford get yo talk and have conversation right in one spot. Kind of stream line the process for them. Some may even leave with an offer on the spot,” says Sanford Sourcing manager Angela Arneson.

Door prizes are also being handed out including growlers to local businesses and even tickets to Maroon 5.