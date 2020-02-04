Meet The Millennial Farmer

He has nearly half a million subscribers, and he created his first video after a conversation with his sister-in-law set off some red flags in his head.

FARGO, ND – Zach Johnson is known as the Millennial Farmer on YouTube.

“Along with her were people who I went to high school with that grew up in rural areas that knew farmers, but still had this twisted vision of what it was we were doing out in rural America,” said Johnson, “To me, those were the red flags that said, ‘We need to talk about this a little bit more’ and tell people what it is we do.”

His videos show what the average day on his farm near Alexandria looks like and occasionally cover important topics like why farmers use GMO’s and pesticides.

Zach never intended for his sister-in-law to watch the videos, but once he did, he knew he had to continue making them.

“She came to me and told me that she had watched them. To hear her say that was pretty big for me, because I know that if she’s watching them, and if she’s getting something out of it, then there is 1,000 other people who might be doing the same thing,” said Zach Johnson.

Zach spoke at the Northern Corn & Soybean Expo to encourage other farmers to begin their own outreach and help others understand farming in rural America.

“As farmers right now, it’s more important then ever to have positive voices in the industry. There are people out there who are genuinely interested in what we do. It’s popular to know your farmer, and know where your food comes from,” said Zach.

His goal is to reach a demographic that farmers just haven’t gotten through to in the past.

“I think you can reach a different demographic. There’s a lot of kids that love to watch YouTube, and if they grow up with a better understanding of agriculture, that’s a good thing,” Zach Johnson said, “I think it just reaches people in a little bit of a different way.”

Johnson says that since he started his channel four years ago, he’s seen a number of channels like his pop up.

“I’m glad to see that there are so many other farmers doing the same thing, because I can’t possibly begin to touch the diversity of agriculture myself.”