LIVE: Trump to Make Remarks on Impeachment Trial

AWAITING: President Donald J. Trump makes a statement on his Senate impeachment acquittal. Posted by Fox News on Thursday, February 6, 2020

WASHINGTON–President Donald Trump is exulting in his impeachment acquittal, taking a scorched earth victory lap.

First, at the national prayer breakfast he shattered the usual veneer of bipartisanship, unleashing his fury against those who tried to remove him from office.

Then at the White House, he spoke of vindication and looked ahead to his reelection campaign.

At both events, he held up newspapers with huge headlines saying ‘ACQUITTED.’ He said his impeachment by the House was “evil, it was corrupt.”

He portrayed himself as a victim, not a president accused of corruption, and said it must never happen to another president.