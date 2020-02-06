Warm Blanket Hugs & Moorhead Lions make blankets for Childhood Cancer Awareness Day

Childhood Cancer Awareness Day is February 15th

FARGO, N.D. — Warm Blanket Hugs has teamed up with Moorhead Lions for a blanket making event in preparation for Childhood Cancer Awareness Day on February 15th.

All blankets made at the event will go to Sanford Children’s Hospital.

The organizers of the nonprofit say donating blankets provides a sense of comfort to children who need it most.

“To see those smiles during a difficult time, that really warms the heart,” Warm Blanket Hugs organizer Wendy Allen said. “It is something little that we can do to make their day a little bit easier, and not only the children, but the guardians and the parents too. It lifts their spirits as well.”

For those who would like to donate, go to warmblankethugs.com