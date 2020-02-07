Coach of the Week: NDSU Softball Darren Mueller

KVRR's Nick Couzin caught up with NDSU softball coach Darren Mueller before their trip to South Carolina

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State Softball starts their season this weekend in Columbia, South Carolina with five games on the campus of the University of South Carolina.

The Bison are looking to defend their Summit League Tournament Title and Conference Championship from last season.

Before heading down south, KVRR’s Nick Couzin caught up with head coach Darren Mueller to preview the season.