NDSU Baseball Making Changes to Batting Order for 2020 Season

Shortstop Bennett Hostetler moving in the batting order

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State Baseball begins a new chapter this weekend in Hawaii. After a 2019 season that saw their postseason hopes end on the final day of the regular season, the Bison are looking to take bigger strides.

Shortstop Bennett Hostetler is one of those players hoping to continue making an impact using his bat. Hostetler led the team in runs, home runs and slugging percentage last season and in order to utilize his offense more, will switch from the lead-off spot to third in the batting order.

The senior says it won’t take any major changes in order to make the adjustment.

“Its just little things. Coach Peterson, our hitting coach, and myself have been talking a lot lately on how to make little tiny adjustments that you know if you make a lot of little adjustments it turns into a big change in your swing that could be very helpful,” Hostetler said. “There’s no one big adjustment you can make. Its just got to be little things every single day that you continue to get better at for myself personally and for everybody else on the team we just go to work everyday and little by little were getting better.”

The Bison start their season on Friday in Hawaii.