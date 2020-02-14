Minnesota Wild Fire Coach Bruce Boudreau

He is the eighth NHL coach to lose his job this season.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–The Minnesota Wild have fired coach Bruce Boudreau.

He is the eighth NHL coach to lose his job this season and the sixth fired for performance reasons.

Assistant Dean Evason was named the Wild’s interim coach.

Minnesota is 27-23-7 and three points out of a playoff position in the Western Conference with 25 games left to play.

Boudreau was in his fourth season with the Wild. He previously coached the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks.