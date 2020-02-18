West Fargo Police K9’s Receive Bullet proof Vests

The vests were donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

1/2

2/2

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Police Department K9’s, Macho and Brewtus, received bullet and stab proof vests.

The vests were donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. which is a non-profit located in Massachusetts.

The non-profit’s mission is to provide vests and other kinds of assistance to dogs of law enforcement throughout the United States.

Vests are provided to actively employed dogs and each one costs between $1,744-$2,283

Macho and Brewtus’ vests were embroidered with “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”