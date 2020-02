Fargo Target’s Application for Liquor Store Approved

Construction cannot begin until the Fargo City Commission gives final approval.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Liquor Control Board has approved Target’s application to open a liquor store.

The liquor department will be attached to the 13th Avenue South Target, but customers will only be able to access the it through a separate entrance.

Construction cannot begin until the Fargo City Commission gives final approval.