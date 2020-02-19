Images of Block 9 Civic Plaza in Downtown Fargo Released

The Block 9 civic plaza is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

1/2

2/2

FARGO, N.D.–Kilbourne Group showcased what the Block 9 civic plaza will look like on their Facebook page on Wednesday.

The Block 9 civic plaza is expected to be completed by the end of 2020 and is inspired by Main Street Square in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The Fargo Parks District will be in charge of the community programs that occur in the space which includes live performances, interactive water features and an ice skating rink in the winter.