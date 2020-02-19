NDSU Softball Finding Groove Offensively First Through Nine Games

NDSU has 4-5 overall record

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State Softball has faced a tough road to start their season. The Bison have faced six NCAA Tournament teams from last season and two ranked opponents in South Carolina and Florida on their home fields.

Despite the 4 and 5 record, offense has been a positive. The Bison have scored 38 runs through the first nine games and much of that credit goes to designated player Cara Beatty and third baseman Sam Koehn.

Koehn leads the team in RBI’s while Beatty is second in slugging and on base percentage. Beatty and Koehn said the different approach both have taken at the plate have helped them them the most.

“We’ve done a really good job on the mental side,” Beatty said. “We’ve been focusing a lot of process goals rather than results and that’s helped us to pick good pitches and not let very many pitches go by.”

“As a team we’ve really focused on quality at bats and less of results but more of a process and so we’ve worked on that a lot and we’ve done a lot of meditation this year helping us to stay clam through everything,” Koehn said.

“They’ve controlled their at bats,” head coach Darren Mueller said. “I think they’ve done a good job with that compared to maybe going up there and reacting to certain pitches so I’ve been happy with their maturity at the plate this year compared to maybe what is was last year.”

The Bison head to Texas for their next two tournaments.