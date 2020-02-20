Concordia College students learn about Middle Eastern culture with henna

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Concordia College students learn about other cultures by partaking in cultural body art.

Concordia’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Commission invites students to get a small peak into middle-eastern culture with free henna at the Knutson Center.

The student led organization says that it’s goals are to not only allow students from the U.S. to experience new cultures but also allow international students to feel a little more at home.

“We actually had our first event like this with henna back in September, and we had multiple students that are international students here and are saying that this reminded them of home and that was a really rewarding feeling for them,” Event Coordinator Madi Thompson said.

The organization hopes to continue diversity events in the future to help forward understanding amongst all cultures.