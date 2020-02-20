Country Superstar Luke Combs Coming To Grand Forks

Combs will play the Alerus Center on October 2, 2020.

GRAND FORKS, ND — ACM, CMA and CMT award winning country artist Luke Combs has extended his “What You See Is What You Get Tour” to include Grand Forks, North Dakota.

The show will feature an in -the round stage design.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

To check out pre-sale ticket opportunities, go to www.lukecombs.com

The Grand Forks concert will feature Ashley McBryde, Drew Parker and Ray Fulcher.