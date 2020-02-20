West Fargo Police Offer Safety Tips after Coyote Spotted in Neighborhood

Authorities say wildlife like coyotes, rabbits and deer should be left alone.

Courtesy: ND Game and Fish Department

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Police Department is offering wildlife safety tips after a coyote was spotted in West Fargo on Wednesday.

Authorities say wildlife like coyotes, rabbits and deer should be left alone. People should not attempt to trap or harm them.

In addition, prey animals such as wild turkeys, should not be fed as it attracts predators like coyotes.

If you spot wildlife you think is dangerous, call 9-1-1 and if it is safe to do so, yell and wave at the animal to ensure it stays a safe distance from humans.

If an animal appears to have health issues, call the North Dakota Game and Fish Department at 701-328-6613.