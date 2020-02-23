Benefit supporting Landen Lizakowski draws hundreds

Landen, a high schooler at Davies, was diagnosed with stage 3 Lymphona in November

FARGO, N.D. — Hundreds from across the metro gather at the El Zagal Shrine in Fargo in honor of a high school hockey player battling Lymphoma.

Landen Lizakowski of Fargo was diagnosed with stage three cancer back in November.

He is currently undergoing the final round of five chemotherapy cycles he’s had to take part in.

A benefit including a silent auction and bake sale brought family, friends and even strangers together to help the Lizakowski family through this time.

“Teams from Thief River Falls all the way to western North Dakota that are wearing Landen’s number as a sticker on their helmet. They’re sending pictures, they’re snapping him, words of encouragement, and people he doesn’t even know and he’s not on their team are stepping up and supporting him,” says family friend Rachelle Isaacson.

You can donate to help support Landen and his family at lendahandup.org and give to the fund benefiting “Landen Lizakowski Benefit Fund.”