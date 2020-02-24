UND Men’s Basketball: HC Sather Wants “Response” From Team After Win Over NDSU

UND beat in-state rival NDSU on Saturday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota men’s basketball is still on that winning high from upsetting in-state rival North Dakota State on Saturday when guard Marlon Stewart hitting a game-winning three and a career-high 35 points to knock off the then league-leading Bison.

After losing seven of their last 11 games in conference, the win gave the Fighting Hawks a lot of attention within the league as only two games remain before postseason play.

Head coach Paul Sather is silencing that for now saying the spotlight only comes when making an impact and the response along with it.

“I think the statement you make is how you respond at practice today,” Sather said. “How you respond to preparing for a real good team on the road in Omaha that doesn’t lose at their place much. You can’t just sit and scream into the wind. Just go play hard and try to do it everyday. Let’s not worry about statements. Let’s not worry about how thinks this and who thinks that, let’s just have a great practice today, that’s our goal.”

The final two games are on the road at Omaha Wednesday and South Dakota on Saturday.