Bismarck Man Given 4 Years in Prison for Assaulting Infant

Andrew Glasser entered an Alford plea.

BISMARCK, N.D.–A Bismarck man has been sentenced to four years in prison for sexually assaulting an infant.

Thirty-four-year-old Andrew Glasser entered an Alford plea this week to sexual assault. The plea means Glasser does not admit guilt, but agrees there’s enough evidence for a conviction.

Prosecutors say the baby had injuries related to sexual assault, rib fractures and leg injuries.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer says Glasser’s cellphone had been purposely reset to hide evidence and that a forensic search of his computers showed he downloaded child pornography.