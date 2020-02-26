Fargo Air Museum Brings Japanese Culture To The F-M Area

Tomorrow is the last day that you will be able to see the exhibition.

FARGO, N.D.- The Hina Doll exhibition was given to the Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society in 2013 by the Japanese American cultural exchange.

This year, the exhibition is being displayed at the Fargo Air Museum.

The display is part of a traditional celebration in Japan known as “dolls day” where they exhibit the dolls as a way to celebrate girls.

Northern Plains Botanic Garden has been trying to host events in the F-M area to create more interest in the Japanese culture.

“One of the things they did was look for us, look for somebody to receive the dolls as a gesture of friendship between the two countries, so, we’re happy to show them every year,” says Vern Hunter, the President of the Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society.

A reception is being held at the Fargo Air Museum from 6:00 to 8:00 Thursday night.